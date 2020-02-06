SCSO: One person removed from vehicle upside-down in creek Thursday morning

1  of  2
by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ambulance_19942

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was rescued from an upside-down vehicle in a creek Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the 911 call came from the 300 block of Flatwoods Road in Bluff City.

Multiple first responders came out to the scene and found a vehicle upside down in the creek. One person was inside.

That person was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

No further information was immediately available as the wreck is still under investigation.

