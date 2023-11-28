BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local law enforcement is providing online shoppers with tips to help prevent porch pirates during the holiday season and beyond.

Deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) told News Channel 11 that between their jurisdiction and Bristol, Tennessee, there are about ten investigations into “porch pirate” thefts currently underway.

“It is a crime of opportunity,” SCSO Captain Richard Frazier told News Channel 11. “So people just drive around and see packages sitting on the porches and go pick them up. And they’re sort of Christmas shopping for the year.”

On Monday, the SCSO arrested a Bristol, Tennessee woman and charged her with three counts of theft after home surveillance cameras caught her in the act.

Frazier said video evidence sets that case apart from most other porch pirate cases, which often go unsolved.

“People aren’t home so nobody sees them,” Frazier said. “[They] don’t get a tag number, don’t get a description, unless they have surveillance video or cameras on the house. That’s going to be the easiest way for us to get them.”

“If not, they’re going to vanish,” Frazier said.

With rates of solving similar cases so low, Frazier said tracking your packages is the best way to avoid becoming a target.

“Time being home when your packages are supposed to be delivered, have family check on it, or have a neighbor check on it,” Frazier said.

Frazier also recommended installing surveillance cameras at and around your home, as they often provide the sole source of evidence in package theft cases.

“In this day and time, I’d have them all over my house,” Frazier said.