SCSO: Meth investigation leads to two separate arrests of Kingsport man

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing several methamphetamine charges after investigators say he was arrested twice.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol along Highway 11W on March 31, 2021. The deputy reportedly saw a vehicle with an incorrect tag displayed.

When the vehicle left an apartment complex, the deputy followed. The release states the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit started on the highway.

SCSO reports the driver eventually stopped on Central Heights Road, “within 500 feet of Central Heights Elementary School.”

The driver was identified as Ryan Mitchell Haimerl, 33, of Kingsport.

Haimerl was arrested and charged with the following:

Manufacturing, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine

Manufacturing, delivery, sale, or possession of Schedule I Narcotics

Violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Evading arrest

Tampering/fabricating evidence

Driving while in possession of methamphetamine

Violation of the financial responsibility law

Driver’s license violations

Unlawful removal of a license plate or decal

SCSO began an investigation into Haimerl and his role in the “ongoing distribution of methamphetamine in Sullivan County.”

According to the release, a warrant was obtained by investigators charging Haimerl with four counts of manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Haimerl on May 19, but he fled in his vehicle. The sheriff’s office acquired an additional warrant charging him with evading arrest for that incident.

On June 1, Haimerl was seen by a deputy pulling into the parking lot of the courthouse in Bristol. SCSO reports he was at court to appear for the March 31 incident.

Deputies stopped Haimerl in the parking lot and charged him with driving without a license, unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.

As of Wednesday, Haimerl was still in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

“Between both arrests, Haimerl was found to be in possession of 86.5 ounces of

Methamphetamine, 6 grams of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, $1,845 in cash, and drug ledgers,” the release states.