SCSO: Man sought as person of interest in Kingsport death investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is being sought as part of a death investigation in Kingsport.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Jeffry Caldwell, of Gravely Road in Kingsport, is being searched for as a person of interest in a suspicious death.

The death occurred at 622 Gravely Road, and the investigation is ongoing.

Caldwell is described as 5’11”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He could possibly be in a white 2018 Nissan Rogue with the Tennessee registration J6464Y.

Anyone with information on Caldwell or his location is asked to call 423-279-7330.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.