WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pursuit that began in Sullivan County ended in a field off I-81 after a man fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle attempted to drive into a field then run away.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) on Monday said that the Sunday, March 20 incident sent deputies on a high-speed pursuit beginning on Sullivan Gardens Parkway. Officers noticed a Blue Volkswagen Passat exit a gas station parking lot with a headlight that was not on.

When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, it sped up. Another SCSO deputy took over the pursuit and was able to read the license plate, which revealed the Passat had been reported stolen in Elizabethton. The chase headed into Washington County, Tennessee, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) joined the pursuit on I-81.

“At this time, the [vehicle] left the roadway, going through a field and coming to a rest in a briar patch,” the release stated.

The driver, identified as Gary Lewis, allegedly left the vehicle and began to run before surrendering to a Sullivan County deputy. The SCSO reportedly found that Lewis had a pair of brass knuckles.

A passenger — identified as Derek Neal, who had several outstanding warrants — had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Washington County Fire and EMS due to damage sustained during its off-road travel. EMS transported Neal to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Sullivan County deputies found that the driver, Lewis, did not have a valid driver’s license and also had several outstanding warrants out of Scott County, Virginia. The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived at the scene to clear the accident.

Deputies transported Lewis to the Sullivan County Jail, where correction officers reportedly found him to be in possession of a bag with a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Lewis faces the following charges:

Driving without a license

Speeding

Felony evading arrest

Felony reckless endangerment

Due care

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a Schedule II drug

Lights required on motor vehicles

No further details have been released at this time.