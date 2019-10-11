SCSO: Man faces felony charge after showing nude photo to juvenile at a store

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office confirms a man has been charged for indecent exposure and using an electronic device to “facilitate certain offenses” with children.

According to the sheriff’s office, Steven Clark was arrested on Oct. 5 for warrants about crimes of indecent exposure.

Deputies say Clark entered a local business and while buying items, had a cell phone with pictures of a naked man.

According to deputies, when Clark went to pay for items, he reportedly laid his phone of a shelf at the checkout in a way that only the clerk could see.

And on one of those occasions, the cashier was under age, which is a felony charge.

Investigators say they spoke with Clark and he admitted to the crimes.

Investigators seized the phone and issued a search warrant for the item, with those results pending.

Clark was released on an unsecured bond and faces two misdemeanors and one felony charge.