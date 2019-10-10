SCSO: Man facing drug charges in Sullivan County after threatening to get naked and jump White House fence

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say a man was arrested in Sullivan County after he made threats about the White House and deputies found drugs in his car.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Dalton Fine, 21 of Oak Ridge, on Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says Oak Ridge police asked them to be on the lookout for a 2012 White Chevrolet Cruze being driven by Fine after he made threats about “going to the White House and spreading joy.” According to authorities, he said he was going to get naked, jump the fence, and find the president.
A Sullivan County deputy spotted the vehicle traveling north on Interstate 81 and pulled it over near mile marker 70 around 5:30 p.m.
According to an SCSO report, Fine “stated he didn’t want to talk about his day and stated he was traveling to Washington DC.”
A Secret Service agent responded to the traffic stop.
According to the sheriff’s office, Fine consented to a vehicle search and deputies found 16.6 grams of what is believed to be marijuana plus a rubber pipe/bong, a grinder, and rolling papers inside a black backpack. SCSO says a glass pipe was also located inside the center console.
The sheriff’s office charged Fine with six counts of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule VI drugs.
The Secret Service agent told deputies he would handle the alleged threats against the White House.
