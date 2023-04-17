SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On April 17, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced a new initiative to alert first responders that a special needs individual may be inside a residence or vehicle that the responder has encountered.

According to the sheriff’s office, individuals with a variety of special needs, including the list below, can request a ‘Respond with Care’ sticker to display on their vehicle or residence to alert law enforcement, fire or EMS personnel to make possible accommodations.

Autism

Hearing impairment

Visual impairment

Mobility/physical visibility

Sensory issues

Cognitive differences

The department asks the stickers be placed in a prominent location on or near the front door of a residence and on the rear window, preferably the driver’s side, of a vehicle.

Caregivers or individuals with special needs are asked to call 423-279-6064 to request a ‘Respond with Care’ sticker.