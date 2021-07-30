SCSO: Kingsport woman arrested on federal drug charges found with more than $20K in drugs, cash

Photos: Ronda Light (courtesy of the Washington County Detention Center) and evidence (courtesy of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman with arrest warrants out of Sullivan County and from federal authorities was arrested on drug charges Tuesday.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned Ronda Light, 51, of Kingsport, was staying at a Johnson City home. Light had reportedly been the subject of an investigation that started in July 2020.

SCSO states Light had outstanding warrants out of Sullivan County as well as a federal arrest warrant, all tied to drug charges.

Light was arrested Tuesday with the help of the Johnson City Police Department, according to the release. She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

The release states the following items were found in Light’s possession:

41 grams of Heroin

18 grams of Crack Cocaine

3.5 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine

A loaded .380 handgun

A loaded .357 Magnum revolver

Multiple rounds of ammunition

Drug Paraphernalia

$12,874 in cash

SCSO reports the street value of the drugs seized had a street value of roughly $7,800.

Additional charges against Light are pending following her arrest.