SCSO: Kingsport man arrested after attempting to ‘solicit photographs, videos, and sex’ from minor

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a Kingsport man has been arrested after reportedly trying to solicit “photographs, videos, and sex” from a minor.

According to authorities, Christopher Michael Hurd, 28, of Kingsport has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and six counts of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means.

In a release Thursday, officials said in part, “Hurd attempted to solicit photographs, videos, and sex. He also drove by the victim’s home on more than one occasion.”

Hurd was arrested and booked in the Sullivan County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.