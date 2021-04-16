SCSO: Kingsport couple arrested for alleged abuse of 2-month-old

Photos: Cory Gibson (left) and Lorissa Gibson (right). Courtesy of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A couple from Kingsport has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from SCSO states that an investigation into Cory Ray Gibson, 32, and Lorissa Dawn Gibson, 30, began on Wednesday, April 14.

The release states the investigation started after the sheriff’s office “received a child abuse referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services regarding suspected child abuse of a two-month-old child.”

SCSO reports that Cory Gibson gave details to investigators regarding the abuse of the infant.

“Cory Ray Gibson provided details of how he had handled the child with such force that it caused bruising about the head during one incident and, in another incident, handling the child by the neck.” Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation also reportedly found that Lorissa was present during the abuse and “took no action” in terms of reporting it to authorities.

The Gibsons were arrested on Thursday, April 15. They were charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse, according to SCSO.

Cory Gibson’s bond was set at $50,000, and Lorissa’s was set at $3,000.

As of Friday morning, SCSO reports both are still in the Sullivan County Jail.