SCSO Jail record information: Megan Boswell not pregnant

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County Jail record information, released by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, indicates Megan Boswell is not pregnant.

Those jail records say there were four pregnant women at the Sullivan County Jail on Monday.

That number remained the same until 11 p.m. Tuesday when a fifth pregnant woman was booked in.

Megan Boswell was officially booked two hours before that at 9:19 p.m., according to officials at the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

