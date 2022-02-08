SCSO: Issue that allowed inmates to escape has been fixed

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says the issue that allowed three inmates to escape from the county jail last week has been fixed.

Three inmates — Tobias Carr, Timothy Sarver, and Johnny Brown — escaped from the Sullivan County Jail through an air vent in their cell.

Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said the issue with the vent had been corrected.

Carr and Sarver died after a police chase in North Carolina over the weekend. Brown remains at large.

The sheriff’s office said it is possible that Brown is in North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a combined reward of $7,500 for information leading to Brown’s capture.