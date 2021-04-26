SCSO: Investigators seeking public’s help finding missing Kingsport 13-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to a release from SCSO, investigators were called to a home in the 800 block of Mill Creek Road in Kingsport Sunday night regarding a missing juvenile.

The release states Alley Bowen, 13, had left the home Sunday around 2 p.m. and not returned.

SCSO reports Alley was last seen in a pink shirt with a pineapple on the back and dark, ripped jeans.

She is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alley is 5’6″ and weighs about 120 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding Alley’s location is asked to call 423-279-7330.