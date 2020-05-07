SCSO: Investigation underway off Blountville Highway near Bristol

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating an incident that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting just before 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Ball Road off of Blountville Highway.

The sheriff’s office says officers arrived and determined that no one had been shot, but one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appears to be minor injuries.

Investigators are still on the scene. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the early stages.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com and the WJHL app.