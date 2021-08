A close-up photo of police lights by night

(WJHL) — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting that involved a Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputy.

SCSO Spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt confirmed with News Channel 11 that the shooting occurred overnight.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and will release further details as they become available.

No additional information was released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.