SCSO: Investigation underway after man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Bluff City Sunday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Elizabethton Highway area of Bluff City on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident around 12:45 a.m. and found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Reddix of Meadowview, Virginia, was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

A person of interest has been developed over the course of the investigation.

The release says there is a possibility of taking the case to the Grand Jury of Sullivan County in the near future.

No further information was released.