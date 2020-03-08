SCSO: Investigation underway after fatal crash in Bluff City Saturday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Bluff City on Saturday.

According to a release from SCSO, deputies were called to the scene just before 5:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Buffalo Road.

SCSO says the crash occurred when the vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a tree, killing the driver.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by SCSO’s Fatal Incident Reconstruction Team, and speed appears to be a factor in the crash at this time.

The identity of the driver has not been released, due to the need to notify the next of kin.

