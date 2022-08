KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “serious crash” near the Bloomingdale and Arcadia communities.

Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. to a crash in the 3000 block of Bloomingdale Road.

The sheriff’s office says its Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team is investigating the crash.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.