SCSO: Murder investigation underway after man shot in Kingsport’s Orebank community

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a man was shot, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO reported that deputies responded to an area on Gaines Street in the Orebank community at 4:35 p.m. after dispatchers were told a man had been shot.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a female suspect being detained with the help of bystanders. She was taken into custody.

Detectives are currently conducting interviews with potential witnesses and collecting evidence, and no further information was released at this time.