BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office revealed that it is investigating two deaths after deputies found the bodies of a man and woman in a residence on Fifth Street.

SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt told News Channel 11 that while the deaths are considered suspicious, there is no danger to the public.

The identities have not yet been released, and investigators await autopsy results.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.