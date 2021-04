BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim in a homicide that happened last Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was Angela Kimberlin, 52, the mother of suspect Emmet Kimberlin.

Emmet Kimberlin, 33, was taken into custody Friday after the body of Angela Kimberlin was found at a home on Hooven Street in the Orebank community of Kingsport.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.