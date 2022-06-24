KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Friday hosted its first community roundtable to bridge the gap between support agencies and those in need.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Liaison Deborah Mullins told News Channel 11 that she began reaching out to non-profit organizations months ago to unify the different groups.

Thus, the idea for the roundtable was born.

The @SCSO_1780 is partnering with non-profits and organizations across Sullivan County to network and learn about resources available for this in need. On Monday, the organizations will be available for the public to seek aid@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/9FxwZ7bd3n — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 24, 2022

“I was reaching out to contacts that I know, different nonprofits in our area who have very different skills and very different opportunities. And I told our sheriff I said ‘we need to bring these people together,'” she said.

Starting with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, The Branch House, Families Free, Recovery Resources, and One ID Inc., Mullins put her head together with these organizations to come up with an idea to better serve the community.

“Our goal is for today, the right hand to learn what the left hand is doing. So these agencies can network together and build stronger organizations. And then on Monday, we invite our residents or community members who are seeking these resources to come and get the information they need, whether it’s a contact an appointment, a ride to an interview, maybe or a registration form to get enrolled and apply for a program,” Mullins said.

The group will be available to the public on Monday from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m.

“We know everyone has a busy schedule, but this is something we hope to continue and duplicate in about six months. So maybe twice a year. Just bring everyone together again,” Mullins said.

Resources will be available Monday at Preaching Christ Church on E. Sullivan Street in Kingsport.