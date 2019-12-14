SCSO hosts 18th annual Toys from Cops holiday drive

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Children in need got some early Christmas presents from the police officers of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s all a part of the 18th annual Toys from Cops holiday drive, where about 700 kids came through Saturday.

Every year, Sullivan County children in need are able to come shop for their favorite toys with 100 “cop dollars” alongside an officer.

The sheriff’s office shops all year long to get the toys to make this happen, they say they’ll start preparing for next year’s drive as soon as next month. The children are identified by the local schools for who might be in need this holiday season, and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says they never get tired of seeing the smiles on those children’s faces.

The sheriff’s office hopes this helps children in the community see police officers in a positive light, all while helping them have a very merry Christmas season.

“A lot of times our younger kids see officers coming to the house or arrest somebody or see them on a bad scene or different things like that,” said SCSO Auxilary Capt. Marty Tomas. “This way they see the good side of our officers and there is a good side to everybody.”

The event will continue Sunday for any Sullivan County child in need. Proof of Sullivan County residency is required. Toys from cops will run Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until the toys are gone.