SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Painter Creek Marina.

According to a release from the SCSO, when first responders arrived they found an individual near the marina, not breathing.

According to SCSO, attempts were made to revive the victim, and the victim is still alive.

The identity of the victim will not be available until next of kin is identified.

The is an ongoing investigation being handled by the SCSO.