KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police are investigating a crash involving a Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andy Seabolt, the crash happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Stone Drive.

According to Seabolt, the crash involved a female deputy.

Kingsport Police are investigating.

