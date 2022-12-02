SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County deputy was pumping gas at Pit Row Market on Oct. 1 when he heard a crash and jumped into action.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Brandon Trivett found the wreck near an intersection of Highway 394 and Kaluna Avenue. Inside the vehicle was 16-year-old Ella Parsons, who was unconscious and bleeding.

Trivett began to tend to her injuries and helped her regain consciousness. He stayed by her side until EMS and the fire department arrived.

On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office honored Trivett by presenting him with the Commendation Award for his efforts during the October incident.

Parsons and her mother watched as Trivett received his award for his quick and life-saving response.