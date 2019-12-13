SCSO: Couple faces multiple charges after sending stolen funds to 54 Sullivan County Jail inmate accounts

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A couple is facing charges after authorities said the pair transferred over $2,200 and dividing the funds between 54 different Sullivan County Jail inmate accounts, without the accountholder’s permission.

On December 3, a victim reported fraudulent payments made from his bank account to Securus, the jail inmate phone system provider. The victim believed that a family member was possibly responsible for the fraudulent charges, a press release from Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Ray Paul Ennis

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that Anthony Ennis, 29, along with his girlfriend, Samantha Hutson, 19, of Kingsport, had made arrangements to place funds on Ennis’ jail account as well as multiple other inmate accounts.

The victim reported 54 transactions, totaling $2,230.63, that he did not authorize.

The release stated that transactions occurred between November 18 and December 2.

The release also said that Ennis and Hutson have each been charged with 54 counts of identity theft, 54 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft under $2,500.

Hutson was arrested after they pulled over a vehicle and found her to be the passenger. Detectives also found Hutson to be in possession of marijuana.

Savanna Rose Hutson

According to the release, Hutson gave detectives permission to search her purse that was located inside the vehicle and two small baggies of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia were found inside.

Hutson was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Both Ennis and Hutson are being held in the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville.