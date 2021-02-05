SCSO: Community members offer $2,500 reward as suspects sought in dog dragging investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Community and business leaders in Sullivan County have stepped up to offer reward money as authorities continue to search for suspects involved in an animal cruelty investigation.

Friday afternoon, Sullivan Co. authorities said they are still looking for the suspects wanted in the investigation after surveillance video captured a dog being dragged behind a car in a Kingsport church parking lot.

According to authorities, the dog was dragged behind what appears to be a white four-door sedan in the parking lot of Gospel Mission Church along Lone Star Road in Kingsport.

Now, there is a total of a $2,500 reward being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

The following businesses have contributed to that reward as of Friday afternoon:

The Hair Benders Salon: $500

Mitch & Danea Walters $500

Jeff Alpern $500

Petcare Cremations: $1,000

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the individuals responsible for dragging a dog behind a vehicle through the parking lot of Gospel Mission Church, which is located along Lone Star Road in Kingsport.



Call 423-279-7330 with info!. pic.twitter.com/XatqPTOQoB — SCSO (@SCSO_1780) February 4, 2021

News Channel 11 spoke with Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy on Thursday.

“It’s very, very appalling, and this animal went through a lot of surgery, and he’s still got a long way to go,” Cassidy said.

The black German Shepherd mix named “Church” is now being treated at Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital in Kingsport.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.