SCSO: Church Hill woman arrested after deputies find ‘large amount of methamphetamine’ in vehicle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Church Hill woman was arrested on multiple charges after deputies found drugs and a handgun in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Wallen, 45, was arrested on July 8 after the SCSO Vice and Narcotics Unit was told she would be entering the county with “a large amount of methamphetamine in her possession.”

The release says deputies found Wallen’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, during which Wallen consented to a search of the vehicle.

SCSO reports 14.7 ounces of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Deputies also found $2,764 in cash, several baggies three sets of digital scales and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun.

Wallen was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine for resale

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony

Violation light law

Detectives from SCSO and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office who also serves as federal task force officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are working with the United States Attorney’s Office to pursue federal charges against Wallen.