SCSO: Bristol, TN man arrested after texting 16-year-old in attempt to meet for sex, sending lewd photos

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing sex charges after authorities say he sent text messages to a juvenile asking to meet her for sex.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators first received a report of the incident on Tuesday, August 4.

SCSO reports that an investigation found that Koeby Edward Dixon, 23, had texted a 16-year-old girl asking to meet for sex.

Dixon had also allegedly sent photos of his penis to the juvenile.

The release says investigators began speaking to Dixon using the victim’s phone.

Dixon agreed to meet and continued to text the phone while on his way, according to the release.

SCSO reports Dixon was arrested upon his arrival to the location that had been agreed upon.

Dixon has been charged with the following:

-Statutory Rape

-2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

-Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

As of Wednesday morning, Dixon is still in the Sullivan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.