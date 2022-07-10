BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A dive team from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from South Holston Lake Sunday morning.

According to a report from the SCSO, they responded to a call at 6:49 a.m. at the boat ramp on Highway 421 in Bristol in regards to a person that was believed to have fallen into the lake while unloading a boat.

Investigators were able to speak to witnesses on a boat that described hearing someone yelling for help. Witnesses led responders to an area near the boat ramp where it was believed that the person unloading the boat could possibly be located, according to the report.

The SCSO dive team then recovered the body from the lake.

The identity of the individual has not been released at this time and no foul play is suspected. An investigation is ongoing at this time.

