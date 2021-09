BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News Channel 11 that deputies discovered a body in the woods off Underwood Springs Branch Road in Bluff City.

SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt said the identity has not yet been confirmed.

The body will undergo a forensic examination at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City.

No further details were released at this time.