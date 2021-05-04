SCSO: Bluff City man facing child porn charges after more than 100 images found on single device

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man was arrested Monday after Sullivan County investigators say a number of child pornography images were found on his devices.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigations Division was recently informed that child pornography was being uploaded from a Bluff City home.

SCSO reports the information came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators began looking into the matter and identified Paul Russell Johnson Jr., 54, of Bluff City, as the suspect, the release states.

According to SCSO, a search warrant was executed on Johnson’s home on Monday, May 3.

“Several electronic devices were seized during the search and over 100 child pornography images were located on one device alone,” the release reads.

Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, driving on a suspended/revoked license and other charges pending further investigation.

As of Tuesday morning, SCSO reports Johnson is in the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.