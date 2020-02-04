SCSO: Bluff City man arrested after allegedly stealing over $3,700 in tobacco products from Piney Flats convenience store

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man was arrested after he stole more than $3,700 in tobacco products from a convenience store, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Redi Mart in the 5600 block of Highway 11E in Piney Flats because of a burglar alarm notification.

Deputies found a window broken at the store, and multiple employees responded to help determine what was stolen.

According to the release, employees determined that multiple tobacco items had been taken, and surveillance video showed a man breaking into the store and leaving with the stolen property.

The release says the total amount of items stolen was $3,758.47 and the cost to repair the window was $290.20.

Detectives investigated and identified Daniel Rutledge, 42, as a suspect in the burglary.

A warrant was obtained and Rutledge was arrested while he was present for court in Washington County, Tennessee. He was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and gave investigators a full confession, according to the release.

Rutledge is charged with burglary, theft of property greater than $2,500 and vandalism.

Rutledge was being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $3,000 bond as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.