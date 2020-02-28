Breaking News
SCSO: Deputies, TBI agents search near Boone Lake related to Evelyn Boswell disappearance
1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Lee County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood Washington County, VA Schools

SCSO: Blountville man charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: David Eugene Scott III (Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Blountville man has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from SCSO, David Eugene Scott III, 20, was arrested on Thursday and charged with the rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of violating the sex offender registry.

The release says investigators first received a report of Scott’s actions in January and began an investigation into the allegations against him.

The case was presented to the Sullivan County Grand Jury, which returned a true bill charging Scott.

Scott is also a registered sex offender, according to the release.

He remains in the Sullivan County Jail as of Friday morning and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss