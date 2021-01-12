SCSO: Attempted traffic stop leads to discovery of meth, heroin, and other drugs

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An attempted traffic stop has led to drug and gun charges against a Kingsport man after authorities say they found several illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin.

On Jan. 5, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with an investigation into drug activity at a home on Shady View Road in Kingsport, but the vehicle fled.

Deputies later found the vehicle in the 1300 block of Ridgecrest Road and say they discovered the driver and passenger, identified as Matthew Fleenor and Timothy Duncan, both 32, hiding in the attic of a residence.

“During a search of the residence, Detectives with the SCSO Special Operations Unit recovered more than 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and numerous pills, including clonazepam, suboxone, alprazolam, and oxycodone, as well as two loaded firearms and a locked safe,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The investigation continued with a search of Duncan’s residence on the 400 block of Shady View Road. That investigation led SCSO detectives to heroin, drug paraphernalia, and another loaded handgun.”

Matthew P. Fleenor (Photo: SCSO)

Duncan was arrested and charged with evading arrest; unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon; possession of schedule I, schedule II, schedule IV drugs for resale; and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are stored/sold.

“While awaiting the booking process at the SCSO Jail, Duncan was found to be in possession of an additional 5 grams of heroin,” SCSO said. “This led to an additional charge of Introducing Contraband into a Penal Institution.”

Fleenor was arrested and charged with speeding, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, failure to maintain control, and driving left of center.

Both suspects were released on bond on Jan. 6.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives obtained a search warrant for the safe on Jan. 7 and discovered more than 150 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 50 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and another loaded handgun. A warrant was obtained for Duncan’s arrest on additional charges and he was arrested on the same day.

Duncan is being held in the Sullivan County Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office says additional charges are pending.