SCSO asking for public’s help after burglaries in Sullivan Gardens, Colonial Heights

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have release images of a person of interested after reported burglaries in Sullivan Gardens and Colonial Heights.
A release from the sheriff’s office Monday included a description of the person of interest that read in part, “This male person of interest has been caught on a home trail camera and appears to be driving a grey Toyota Camry with a possible red dealer tag. There is damage to the front driver-side fender of the vehicle.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-224-1758 or 423-224-1753.