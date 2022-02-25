BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer accused of threatening to kill someone who had an order of protection against him was arrested again Thursday night, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

According to a release from the SCSO, the person who had a protective order against Nicholas Collins — a THP trooper on paid leave — reported he had contacted them again. Washington County deputies and Jonesborough officers arrested Collins from his residence on a warrant out of Sullivan County, turning him over to the SCSO.

Collins had previously bonded out on the first violation of a protective order on a $250,000 bond and had “signed that he understood he was not to call or contact the victim,” the release states. He bonded out early Thursday morning.

Within 24 hours, Collins was arrested again and remains in the Sullivan County Jail with no bond until his court date on March 9.

Original arrest reports detailed that on Feb. 20, Collins is accused of slashing tires to two vehicles, cutting surveillance camera wires and threatening to kill the person who has an order of protection again him. This incident resulted in vandalism charges along with the first violation of a protective order charge.

During his first arrest, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies found a loaded gun in Collins’ possession.