SCSO: All clear after bomb squad investigation at Memorial Boulevard apartment building

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb squad was called in to investigate a suspicious package Wednesday evening at an apartment building near Kingsport.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious package at Mountain Terrace Apartments on Memorial Boulevard.

Deputies on the scene decided to call in Kingsport’s bomb squad to check out the package.

The apartments were evacuated during the investigation.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says the package was checked and the all clear has been given.