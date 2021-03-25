SCSO: 2 people arrested during drug search, marijuana and meth found in residence

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Wednesday, Sullivan County police arrested two people at a residence on the 500 block on Weaver Branch Road.

Michael Graybeal, 33, and Paige Swain, 31, were taken into custody when authorities arrived at Weaver Branch Road.

A release said authorities had the intention to apprehend Graybeal on a federal warrant.

This warrant was obtained because of Graybeal’s known drug involvement.

Police say Swain was outside the house, who was also wanted on several outstanding warrants. .



Michael Graybeal & Paige Swain / Photos from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

A variety of items related to drug use were recovered including glass cookware, pipes, 21 syringes and digital scales.

Crystal methamphetamine, 0.8 grams of marijuana and an array of pills and strips were also found. A release said the street value of the drugs is approximately $8,242.

Charges for Graybeal are pending.

Paige Swain faces eight charges. Three of those are failure to appear in court, a Schedule III and IV drug violation, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a charge of manufacturing, delivering, selling and possessing methamphetamine.