SCSO: 2 arrested for alleged aggravated robbery, assault near Warriors Path State Park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men have been arrested after police say they robbed and assaulted a camper and threatened other campers in the same group near Warriors Path State Park. Authorities are also looking to identify more suspects involved in the incident.

Vincent Van Huet, 21 of Kingsport, and Adarious W. Gadson, 18 of Kingsport, were arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and vandalism.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded early Tuesday morning to Childress Ferry Road where it adjoins Warriors Path State Park. Five campers told deputies they were threatened by four masked individuals with firearms.

One victim was hit with a baseball bat and the flat side of a machete in addition to being punched and kicked. The victim also reported that his wallet had been stolen.

“Deputies that were responding to the area to look for the suspects located two males walking in

a neighborhood close to the location of the incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Near the two suspects, a machete was located on the ground and one of the suspects was in possession of a firearm.”

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Gadson and Van Huet.

Detectives are working to identify the other two suspects involved in the incident.

The sheriff’s office says this was an “isolated incident” in which the suspects knew the victim and there should be no alarm to the public about the safety of the state park or its trails.