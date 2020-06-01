SCSO: 13 charged in narcotics conspiracy case at Sullivan County Jail

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 13 people have been charged following an investigation into a conspiracy to provide narcotics to Sullivan County inmates.
According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer received an anonymous call in booking saying that a person would be coming to the jail with concealed narcotics.
The release says that inmate Charles Edward Johnson arrived and said he needed to be put in Johnny Royston’s cell.
Corrections officer Samantha Cash realized that Johnson could be the one with the concealed narcotics.
SCSO said in the release that Officer Cash recovered two packages of tobacco from Johnson.
During the next shift, corrections officers Thomas Buxton and Derek Crumbley recovered four more packages from Johnson.
The packages contained:
36.85 grams of Methamphetamine
3.32 grams of Marijuana
3 Buprenorphine strips
6 Buprenorphine tablets
4 Clonazepam tablets
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the weight and identification of the narcotics.
An investigation was conducted and the following people were charged:
Inmates Identified
Johnny Frank Royston Jr.
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Count 2: Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery
Count 3: Possession of 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery
Count 4: Possession of Buprenorphine for Sale or Delivery
Count 5: Possession of Clonazepam for Sale or Delivery
Count 6: Possession of Marijuana
Count 7: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.
Current Bond $430,000.00
Joseph Michael Sayers
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Count 2: Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery
Count 3: Possession of 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery
Count 4: Possession of Buprenorphine for Sale or Delivery
Count 5: Possession of Clonazepam for Sale or Delivery
Count 6: Possession of Marijuana
Count 7: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.
Current Bond $100,000.00
Jackson Stevens Mabe
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Count 2: Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery
Count 3: Possession of 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery
Count 4: Possession of Buprenorphine for Sale or Delivery
Count 5: Possession of Clonazepam for Sale or Delivery
Count 6: Possession of Marijuana
Count 7: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.
Currently held without bond
Jeremy James White
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Count 2: Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery
Count 3: Possession of 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery
Count 4: Possession of Buprenorphine for Sale or Delivery
Count 5: Possession of Clonazepam for Sale or Delivery
Count 6: Possession of Marijuana
Count 7: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.
Currently held without bond
Still Wanted
Charles Edward Johnson
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Count 2: Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery
Count 3: Possession of 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery
Count 4: Possession of Buprenorphine for Sale or Delivery
Count 5: Possession of Clonazepam for Sale or Delivery
Count 6: Possession of Marijuana
Count 7: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.
Desiera Hess
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Friends and Family Arrested
Reva Suzanne Owens
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Out on $8500
Jessica Nicole Kent
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Out on Bond of $17,500.00
Falesha Faye Dailey
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Out on Bond of $17,500.00
Valissa Renee Gilmartin
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Currently Held without bond
Joshua Aaron Robinette
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
NO BOND
Kristy Michelle Meade
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Count 2: False Report
Out on Bond of $18,500.00
Tiffany Archer-Roe
Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution
Count 2: False Report
Out on Bond of $18,500.00