SCSO: 13 charged in narcotics conspiracy case at Sullivan County Jail

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 13 people have been charged following an investigation into a conspiracy to provide narcotics to Sullivan County inmates.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer received an anonymous call in booking saying that a person would be coming to the jail with concealed narcotics.

The release says that inmate Charles Edward Johnson arrived and said he needed to be put in Johnny Royston’s cell.

Corrections officer Samantha Cash realized that Johnson could be the one with the concealed narcotics.

SCSO said in the release that Officer Cash recovered two packages of tobacco from Johnson.

During the next shift, corrections officers Thomas Buxton and Derek Crumbley recovered four more packages from Johnson.

The packages contained:

36.85 grams of Methamphetamine

3.32 grams of Marijuana

3 Buprenorphine strips

6 Buprenorphine tablets

4 Clonazepam tablets

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the weight and identification of the narcotics.

An investigation was conducted and the following people were charged:

Inmates Identified

Johnny Frank Royston Jr.

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Count 2: Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery

Count 3: Possession of 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery

Count 4: Possession of Buprenorphine for Sale or Delivery

Count 5: Possession of Clonazepam for Sale or Delivery

Count 6: Possession of Marijuana

Count 7: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.

Current Bond $430,000.00

Joseph Michael Sayers

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Count 2: Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery

Count 3: Possession of 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery

Count 4: Possession of Buprenorphine for Sale or Delivery

Count 5: Possession of Clonazepam for Sale or Delivery

Count 6: Possession of Marijuana

Count 7: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.

Current Bond $100,000.00

Jackson Stevens Mabe

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Count 2: Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery

Count 3: Possession of 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery

Count 4: Possession of Buprenorphine for Sale or Delivery

Count 5: Possession of Clonazepam for Sale or Delivery

Count 6: Possession of Marijuana

Count 7: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.

Currently held without bond

Jeremy James White

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Count 2: Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery

Count 3: Possession of 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery

Count 4: Possession of Buprenorphine for Sale or Delivery

Count 5: Possession of Clonazepam for Sale or Delivery

Count 6: Possession of Marijuana

Count 7: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.

Currently held without bond

Still Wanted

Charles Edward Johnson

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Count 2: Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery

Count 3: Possession of 26 grams or more of Meth for Sale or Delivery

Count 4: Possession of Buprenorphine for Sale or Delivery

Count 5: Possession of Clonazepam for Sale or Delivery

Count 6: Possession of Marijuana

Count 7: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.

Desiera Hess

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Friends and Family Arrested

Reva Suzanne Owens

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Out on $8500

Jessica Nicole Kent

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Out on Bond of $17,500.00

Falesha Faye Dailey

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Out on Bond of $17,500.00

Valissa Renee Gilmartin

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Currently Held without bond

Joshua Aaron Robinette

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

NO BOND

Kristy Michelle Meade

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Count 2: False Report

Out on Bond of $18,500.00

Tiffany Archer-Roe

Count 1: Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution

Count 2: False Report

Out on Bond of $18,500.00