SCSO: $100K in stolen items recovered, man arrested after burglaries ‘span multiple counties and multiple states’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Sullivan County announced they’ve arrested a man wanted in connection to a “string of recent residential burglaries” in Sullivan County.

According to officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson P. Fowler, 28, was arrested on February 8.

Officials said in the release, “At this time, over $100,000 in stolen items have been recovered. Those recovered items have led detectives to connect Fowler to more than one dozen burglary cases.”

Authorities said those reported burglaries were not just local and “span multiple counties and multiple states.”

While additional charges are pending, authorities said Fowler is charged with multiple counts of aggravated burglary in Sullivan County.

Any law enforcement agencies who believe Fowler could be connected with unsolved burglaries in their jurisdiction can call Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives 423-224-1753.