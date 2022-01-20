SCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in Sullivan County house fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say one person was killed and another injured in a house fire Thursday in Sullivan County.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to the 100 block of Cedar Road near Bristol just before 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said one person was found dead inside the home while another person was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to the East Sullivan County Fire Department, crews are still on the scene of the fire as of 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

Cedar Road is located just off of the 1000 block of Vance Tank Road.

The Avoca Fire Department is assisting at the scene, according to East Sullivan County FD.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.