JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Scratch pizza restaurant in Johnson City is closing due to labor shortages.

Saturday will mark the restaurant’s last day open.

The owner of Scratch, located on South Roan Street, said the business will regroup and come back in a new way.

“Scratch is going to go mobile,” owner Jamie Wrestler said. “One of the projects that I’m looking forward to is doing a food truck with Scratch and that’s something that I’m really excited about and that is shifting away from this restaurant model.”

The restaurant will be open 3–9 p.m. on Saturday.