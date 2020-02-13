Scratch Brick Oven pizza reopens Thursday after oven repairs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After temporarily closing its doors for more than two months, a popular Johnson City restaurant has reopened.

Scratch Brick Oven pizza closed January 2 to make repairs to its oven. Owner Jamie Wrestler says the oven’s 300 fire bricks were replaced over that time.

Wrestler says replacing the bricks typically takes place every eight years, and after being closed, they’re happy to be back up and running.

“People have been very positive, they’ve been very happy for us. The renovations have taken a little longer than expected but people have been very understanding about that, and I think people will be pleased when they see the results, the end results,” Wrestler said.

You can find Scratch Brick Oven pizza located at 100 East Unaka Avenue.