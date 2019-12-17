Scratch Brick Oven in Johnson City to temporarily close on Jan. 2, 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Scratch Brick Oven pizza restaurant on East Unaka Ave. will temporarily close on January 2, for oven repairs.

“Coming up January 2, we’re going to close down for most likely a four-week period to work on the oven,” Owner Jamie Wrestler told News Channel 11. “This is that time where we need to replace all hearth bricks.”

The hearth, according to Wrestler, is made up of about 300 fire bricks, making it a bit labor-intensive replacing all those bricks.

The most time-consuming aspect of the renovation is letting the oven properly cool down.

On a day like Monday, when the restaurant is closed, the oven is closed up with an iron door and sealed with dough so that no oxygen can feed the ever-present logs and coals. However, even when the oven is sealed, the temperature can still be as high as 800 degrees Fahrenheit.

When the pizza is cooking, though, Wrestler said that the oven can reach over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The oven was designed to retain heat. It’s all about keeping the heat concentrated in the core, so when it comes to an event like this and we need to cool it down and get the heat out, it takes quite a while,” Wrestler explained. “Last time we did this it took ten days to cool down to about 80 degrees, which is the recommended temperature for crawling inside of it, you know, we wouldn’t want to do it in anything more than that, for sure.”

Courtesy of Scratch Brick Oven via Facebook.

The enormous brick oven is 9 feet deep, six feet across and roughly 2 feet tall, totaling 54 square feet of brick and masonry.

“It’s been about eight years since we’ve had to do this, and just over time, the amount of abuse that they take with our big, heavy tools to clean and move the fire around, and of course all that heat, they just crack and they chip away, and we don’t want it to get any worse,” Wrestler said.

Courtesy of Scratch Brick Oven via Facebook.

She explained that it takes roughly 10 days for the oven to cool down to a tolerable temperature, then it can take up to two weeks to replace all the bricks. Then, Wrestler added, the freshly laid bricks need at least a week to cure before it can withstand the high temperatures necessary to bake the pizzas.

“It’s a slow-heating process when you go back from cold,” she said.

Wrestler said she hopes the restaurant sells out all of its inventory before January 2. If not, she said she will maybe cook the remainder of the ingredients and donate it to those in need.