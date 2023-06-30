KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After months in legal limbo, the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

It’s a decision that will impact roughly 40 million Americans who won’t get the relief they expected.

“It’s just very disheartening,” Kingsport native Amy Upshaw told News Channel 11.

Upshaw followed her husband to Middle Tennessee State University where they studied art and music, respectively. Both took out loans which they’re still working to pay off.

“Having two jobs isn’t really sufficient enough to be able to pay back those monthly payments at all,” said Upshaw.

Upshaw said Biden’s initial announcement of $10,000 to $20,000 of loan relief was exciting.

“When it was just first starting to circulate, it gave us so much hope,” said Upshaw.

Now, she says, she and her husband are facing a longer timeline for lifetime investments, like purchasing their first home.

“We had originally planned to buy a house in the next two years,” said Upshaw. ” That’s just not going to happen anymore.”

Lawmakers react

Not everyone is disappointed in the court majority’s decision. Republican lawmakers have spoken out in support of the ruling.

“I’m glad the Supreme Court stepped up and ruled the way they did today,” Rep. Diana Harshbarger told News Channel 11.

Harshbarger says Biden’s loan forgiveness plan was not only unconstitutional, but it was also unfair.

“You’re going to put the burden of student loan debt on the backs of people who never went to school,” Harshbarger said. “If you went and you paid your loans, what do you get? Nothing. I paid every penny back.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

“Tennesseans should not be forced to pay for coastal elites to get their PhD in gender studies,” said Senator Blackburn. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling confirms what we’ve known for quite some time: President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is an unconstitutional power grab. His socialist plan to redistribute wealth is wildly unfair to millions of families who choose to make personal sacrifices to avoid debt. Biden wants the rich to get richer off the backs of hardworking Tennesseans. That’s not the American dream – that’s the socialist dream, and I am glad the Supreme Court sided with the amicus brief I led.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)

“I am pleased by the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Biden’s $400 Billion student loan debt scheme. If a decision to spend money on a new program is made, like a student loan debt forgiveness program, constitutionally it needs to be made in the Halls of Congress, not by the President acting on his own.” Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)