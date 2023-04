UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Spring is here and that means strawberries are now in season.

Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farms has opened with the opportunity to pick your own strawberries, but the farm said it has a limited supply of strawberries for availability.

If you miss the chance to pick your own strawberries, you can still enjoy them at the annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival on May 20 in Unicoi.